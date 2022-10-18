Payson closes its best girls soccer season in at least a decade at home against the state’s top-ranked team, Flagstaff Northland Prep, at 6 o’clock tonight.
The Spartans are 10-0 in ranking games and lead the Central Region with a 4-0 record.
Payson is 8-7-1 overall, 7-5 in ranking games and 3-1 in the region. The Longhorns are coming off a 2-0 (azpreps score) win over Page at Rumsey Park on Thursday. Payson was #7 in the Friday, Oct. 14 state rankings.
Only four teams qualify for the state tournament, which begins with semifinals at the high seed at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
The two region champions and the next two teams in the rankings qualify.
Payson’s last season with win totals similar to this year came in 2012 when the Horns finished 7-9 overall and 6-6 in non-tournament ranking games.
VolleyballThe Longhorns have four games remaining, starting with tonight’s 3A East Region game against Blue Ridge at Wilson Dome.
The varsity game is at 6:30, with the freshmen tipping things off at 4:30 and the junior varsity at 5:30.
Payson stood at #23 in Friday’s 3A rankings with a 3-10 record in games counting in the rankings. The Longhorns (0-6 3A East).
Blue Ridge is #4 (11-1 ranking games, 6-1 3A East).
Payson plays at Holbrook (7-6, 1-5 3A East) on Wednesday, at #15 Winslow (7-7, 2-5) on Thursday and close the season at home against #16 Holbrook (7-6, 1-5) on Oct. 26.
Boys soccer sr. nightPayson’s boys soccer team enters the final week with a real shot at making the state tournament.
The Longhorns were #8 in Friday’s rankings. The four region champions and the next four in the rankings earn berths in the eight-team state tournament.
Payson, which won 3-0 at #17 Madison Highland on Thursday, plays at #18 North Valley Christian today and closes the regular season at home against #3 Show Low at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Longhorns will recognize their seniors.
Payson (5-4-1 ranking games) is 2-2 in the Central Region and in third place behind Sedona Red Rock (4-0) and Chino Valley (3-1).
The state tournament starts on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at the high seed.
Cross Country
Ball wins at Yuma Catholic
McKenzie Ball won a two-team meet at Yuma Catholic on Wednesday.
Payson didn’t have the required five finishers to post a team score in the race at West Wetlands Park, which featured just the Longhorns and host Shamrocks. Yuma Catholic scored 15 points.
Ball won in 22:22 and teammate Winnie Paine (22:55) finished second. The race featured just 14 finishers. Addyson Ball (26:20) finished sixth for Payson and Desirae Lunsford (33:54) also ran for the Longhorns.
Talon Sopeland fifth
Talon Sopeland placed fifth among 19 finishers in 22:15 to pace Payson’s boys team.
The Longhorns finished second among two scoring teams in the boys race with 43 points. Yuma Catholic (16) won.
Matthew Prieto (23:05) finished seventh, Haden Davis (23:35) ninth and Cain Shaw (25:35) 10th. JW Jacobs (29:21) and Liam Casas (29:22) also finished for the Longhorns.
Ball fourth at Bradshaw Mtn.
McKenzie Ball crossed fourth among 32 finishers to lead Payson’s girls in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The senior completed the race at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School in 22:07 to lead the Longhorns in the varsity girls race. Winnie Paine (22:48) finished 10th.
In the girls open race, Abby Long (30:02), Mackenzie Wood (30:31) and Desirae Lunsford (32:26) finished for Payson.
Sopeland, Prieto lead boys
Talon Sopeland led the way for Payson in the boys varsity race at Bradshaw Mountain, finishing in 20:38, one place ahead of Matthew Prieto (21:20). Payson had just two of the 43 finishers.
Haden Davis (24:01), Cain Shaw (25:34) and Liam Cases (28:27) ran in the boys open race.
The Longhorns compete in the Horizon Honors Invitational on Oct. 26.
