State track meet Friday and Saturday
Payson High coach Jonathan Ball expects to have several girls and boys qualify for the AIA Division 3 State Championships, set for Friday, May 14-Saturday, May 15 at Phoenix Desert Vista High.
Official qualifiers weren’t announced by presstime. See the Friday, May 14 Roundup for more coverage of the team.
Tickets are available through GoFan.co/app/school/AIA for a cost of $10 for adults, $5 for students with high school ID, active military and seniors 62-and-over. Children 5 and under are free.
Manganiello, McKee, Robertson win
Lou Manganiello won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Red Tees Tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 28. He fired a net 69 to edge runner-up Dave Herbert and Mike Anderson, who both shot 70 with Herbert winning the scorecard tiebreaker. Chuck Dodd (71) placed fourth.
Mike McKee (67) won the B Flight over Art Sipple (69), Ian Capper (70) and Al Chittenden (71).
Gene Robertson (71) won the C Flight, followed by Ron Fischer (72), Jim Livingston (74) and George Spatz (75).
McKee sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 6 feet 1 inch on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Larry Smith on #2 (2 feet 4 inches) and #14 (2-11), Dennis Schwebs (#5 2-8½), Chip Yeomans (#8, 3-3) and Fischer (#17, 6-6).
Bullard edges Peterson
Claudia Bullard fired a net 58 to edge Karen Peterson (59) by a stroke to win the First Flight in the Payson Women’s Golf Association Three Blind Mice stroke play tournament at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, May 4. The game features three holes thrown out after golfers complete their rounds.
Mary Jones (60) won the 2nd Flight and Jan Burns (62) won a scorecard playoff for second.
Peterson was closest to the pin on #8 (22 feet 8 inches) and Paula Schrader on #14 (5-0).
If you have a sports story idea, contact sports editor Keith Morris at kmorris@payson.com.