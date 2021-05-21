Harder, Resnick win 2-Man Best Ball
Danny Harder and Steve Resnick teamed up to fire a net 128 and beat 17 other teams and win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Best Ball Tournament on May 5 and 12 at Payson Golf Club.
Steve Thompson and Chip Yeomans (131) finished second in the 36-hole tournament, one of the PMGA’s major tournaments each season.
Marty Letterman and Ian Capper (132) finished third, Brent Beckham and Paulie Mallon (133) won a scorecard playoff against Dan Curry and Ron Fischer for fourth, Alex Armenta and Mike McKee (134) finished sixth, Virgil Cly and Kato Cly (136) won a scorecard playoff for seventh over Steve Smith and Russ Thornell, Dave Herbert and Bob Parkinson (137) finished ninth and Tim Ernst and Dennis Schwebs (138) 10th.
Mike Anderson had the longest putt on May 12 (#18, 14 feet 4 inches) and John Calderwood (#9, 14-1) on May 5.
Closest-to-the-pin winners for May 12 included: Kato Cly (#2, 20 feet 4 inches), Ernst (#5, 11-11), Mallon (#8, 3-8), Gene Robertson (#14, 2-9) and Lou Manganiello (#17, 4-4).
Closest-to-the-pin winners for May 5 were: Tim Hughes (#2, 8-10 and #8, 10-5), Manganiello (#5, 11-5), Virgil Cly (#14, 0-4½) and Harder (#17, 3-10). Virgil Cly came close to another hole-in-one after getting one the previous week.
Nichols, Black prevail in women’s golf
Debbie Nichols shot a net 36 to win the A Flight in the Payson Women’s Golf Association ONES Tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 12. That stands for count only the holes that start with o, n, e and s, or these nine: #1, #6, #7, #8, #9, #11, #16, #17 and #18.
Paula Schrader (38) finished second.
Marilyn Black (34) won the B Flight by one stroke over runner-up Mary Jones (35).
Karen Peterson was closest-to-the-pin on #17 (43 feet).