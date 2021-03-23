Winners crowned as men tee off
Forty-three members participated in the season-opening Payson Men’s Golf Association low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, March 17.
Terry Lindsey won the A Flight with a net 71, followed by Kato Cly (72), Dave Herbert (73) and Tim Hughes (73). Herbert finished third on a scorecard tiebreaker.
Dan Curry won the B Flight with a 65, followed by Alex Armenta (66), Mike Anderson (70) and Russ Thornell (75).
Art Sipple prevailed with a 70 in the C Flight. Ian Capper (72) finished second and Jim Livingston and Ed Bossert both shot 73, with Livingston winning a scorecard tiebreaker for third place.
Gary Campbell (75) won the D Flight. Bill Mullins won a scorecard tiebreaker for second with Gary Vaplin. Both shot 78. Gene Robertson (79) was fourth.
Armenta had the longest putt, finding the pin on #18 from 26 feet 10 inches.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Chip Yeomans (#2, 8 feet 1 inch), Steve Thompson (#5, 2-0), Jim Livingston (#8, 6-3), Tim Ernst (#14, 9-9) and Bob Parkinson (#17, 3-2).
Women’s 18 holers tee off March 30
The Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers tee off the season at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Payson Golf Club. Anyone wanting to join should contact Sharon at 928-468-8711 for more information.
Niners tee off April 1
The Payson Golf Club Ladies Nine Hole Group opens the season with a Tee Off Breakfast at PGC at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, followed by nine holes of golf.
Anyone interested in joining should call Mary Quigley at 928-951-2017.