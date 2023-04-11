From Snowflake’s win at Payson on Friday, April 7, Payson shortstop Bree Hall (at left) throws the ball to her sister, first baseman Brinna Hall and (at right) Payson third baseman Holdyn Waterman prepares to catch a throw from catcher Hailey Bramlet on a pickoff attempt against Snowflake’s Livi Schneider.
Payson lost 22-0 at home against Snowflake on Friday in a game that shook up the 3A East standings.
The Longhorns, who shood at No. 14 in the April 7 3A rankings, entered the game 4-1 in the region and giving Holbrook a serious challenge for first place. Payson could still win the championship, but the loss makes it a tougher road.
Fortunately for the Longhorns (7-4), they still have two games against the Roadrunners — Wednesday, April 12 at Holbrook and Wednesday, April 20 at Payson.
No. 7 Holbrook is 3-0 in the 3A East with seven games remaining. Payson is 4-2 with four games remaining. Snowflake is 4-3 and Winslow 3-3.
Holbrook faces four games in four days with home games against Show Low on Tuesday, April 11, Payson and Winslow on Thurday and a non-region contest at Monument Valley on Friday, April 14.
The Roadrunners then close with five games in seven days.
In addition to the April 12 game at Holbrook and the April 20 home game against the Roadrunners, Payson’s other remaining games include April 13 at home against Blue Ridge, an April 15 game at Round Valley, an April 19 game at Winslow and an April 22 home game against Ironwood ALA.