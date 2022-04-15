Note: Today's game is at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge, not at Payson as originally reported.
Don't count Payson's softball team out.
The 18th ranked Longhorns delivered that message in a big way on Thursday, stunning #3 Snowflake 2-1.
Senior Kaylee Boone baffled Lobos hitters, twirling a four-hitter in a rare appearance in the circle for a Payson team that's had to out-slug opponents all season and came up on the short end as often as it hasn't.
Payson entered the game 7-7 in games counting in the rankings. Snowflake was 12-1 and fresh off a 4-3 nine-inning win over a Winslow team that was unbeaten in the 3A East and ranked #2 in the state. The outcome dropped the Bulldogs to #4 in the rankings and left the teams in a two-way battle for the region crown. Winslow beat the Lobos 1-0 earlier this season. Payson's win dropped Snowflake to 5-2 in the region. Winslow is 6-1.
Payson improved to 3-3 in the 3A East.
The victory gives the Longhorns a real shot at finishing in the top 16 in the rankings and avoiding an April 30 play-in game involving those ranked #17-24.
The Longhorns have struggled to hold good teams off the scoreboard this season. But Boone shined in her biggest game of the season and her defense sparkled behind her in Payson's best game of the year.
Boone, the team’s only senior, had only pitched two other games this season, starting in center field most games.
Payson closes the season by hosting Snowflake in a rematch at 6 p.m. on April 26. The game is a makeup of an earlier rainout in Snowflake. Thursday’s game was originally scheduled to be played in Payson, but the schools flipped the schedule after the rainout, moving Thursday’s game to Snowflake and allowing the Longhorns to host the makeup.
Payson looks to keep the momentum going with a game at Blue Ridge this afternoon (Friday, April 15).
The Longhorns play at Show Low at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 before closing the season with home games against Winslow on Thursday, April 21 and Snowflake, Tuesday, April 26. Winslow edged Payson 8-7 in Winslow.