Payson upset host Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in a state tournament play-in game on Tuesday night to advance to the 3A state volleyball tournament.
The 23rd ranked Longhorns shocked the No. 10 Patriots 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 in the only upset of the eight play-in games involving teams ranked Nos. 9-24.
“My girls did amazing,” exclaimed Payson coach Shelli Creighton. “They played with all of their hearts working together as one. They never let down and played the smartest game that they have ever played.”
The top eight teams in the state rankings earned a bye into the state tournament, which takes place at Phoenix Camelback High on Friday and Saturday, with the championship game at Phoenix North High at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Longhorns, now seeded No. 16, face an even bigger challenge when they take on No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian at 3 p.m. today in an opening round contest. The winner moves on to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of the game between No. 9 Page and No. 8 Blue Ridge. The semifinal game is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The coach explained the strategy the Longhorns employed to shock the 3A Central champions who went 14-1 against 3A teams in the regular season.
“We used our offense to outsmart their defense,” Creighton said. “Our defense passed up ALA’s strong hits.
In a brilliant move, the Longhorns switched players into different positions and those players came through.
“We changed positions at the last minute, pulling one of my power hitters, Kylee Carnes, into the setting position and Sadie Hazelo, my normal setter, into the libero position,” Creighton said. “They both stepped up to this challenge.”
They all played key roles in the big victory.
“My middle blockers, Alex Hagan and Cadence White, put up a huge wall against ALA’s aggressive hitters which created chaos for their coach.
“Emily Daniels, Natalia Rhoda and Chancie Deaton, a freshman who was pulled up from JV, never stopped attacking and outwitting ALA’s blockers.
“Mayzee Taylor and Hope Jones dominated with their serves. Shelby McNeeley, stepping up from JV, did a phenomenal job in the back row.
“America Benitez, playing wing defense in the back row, never let any ball drop.”
She’s thrilled that her players pulled off such a stunning upset.
“I couldn’t be more proud and couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches Cassie Hendricks, Kamae Carnes and Kyleah Sayer,” Creighton said.