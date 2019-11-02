Payson will open the 3A state football playoffs at No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
The Longhorns (8-2) fell two spots to No. 15 in the 3A rankings following Friday’s 19-16 loss to Blue Ridge.
They wound up in a three-way tie for first in the 3A East at 4-1 with the Yellow Jackets and Snowflake and claimed the region crown based on tiebreakers. The seven region champions earned automatic berths in the 16-team tournament, with the other nine teams determined by ranking.
If they upset the Patriots, they’d advance to play at the winner of the game between No. 7 Safford (8-2) and No. 10 Tucson Sabino (7-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The semifinals are at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at an undetermined location. The championship game is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 at Gilbert Campo Verde High.
Blue Ridge and Snowflake may be headed for a quarterfinal rematch of their regular-season meeting won by Snowflake.
Blue Ridge (8-2) moved up one spot to No. 5 and hosts No. 12 Chandler Arizona College Prep (8-2) in the opening round. Snowflake (8-2) beat Winslow (7-3) and remained at No. 4. The Lobos will host No. 13 River Valley (7-2). If both the Yellow Jackets and Lobos win, they play again at Snowflake.
In other opening round games on Payson’s half of the bracket, No. 3 Phoenix Northwest Christian (8-1) hosts No. 14 Odyssey Institute (7-3) and No. 6 Chandler Valley Christian (8-2) hosts No. 11 Yuma Catholic (6-4).
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin (9-1) hosts No. 16 Ganado (7-2) and No. 8 Coolidge (8-2) hosts No. 9 Gilbert American Leadership Academy (6-4).
Winslow (7-3) slid to No. 18 and out of the playoff picture with losses to Payson and Snowflake in the final two weeks.
Show Low (4-6) also missed the playoffs, winding up ranked 22nd.