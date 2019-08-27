Depth.
It’s the key to success for most high school football teams.
Those that have it usually succeed. Those that don’t, well, they find success difficult to achieve.
Payson may have the depth that translates to success this year.
The Longhorns showed as much in a 30-20 win over visiting Page on opening night Friday.
Payson scored four touchdowns and Jesse Conway wasn’t in on any of them. That’s surprising because the speedy senior led the Longhorns in scoring a year ago.
He caught three passes for 75 yards but had two touchdown catches wiped out by penalties Friday. Penalties negated three Payson touchdowns.
But, on a rare night where Conway didn’t see the end zone, three other Longhorns did, and that was plenty to earn Payson its first opening week victory since 2015.
It was sweet revenge for the Longhorns, who lost 42-21 in Page to open last season.
“Coming out with a win in the season opener feels great because we haven’t had one in a while,” said senior Kyle Shepard. “There’s a bit of payback (mentality). Coming out tonight and beating them up really feels good for us. It starts the season off right.”
Shepard had a big night. He amassed 132 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 63 yards and a score on 15 carries and catching two passes for 69 yards. He also came up with a pair of interceptions.
He and quarterback Trevor Cline took turns running the ball. Cline ran 13 times for 78 yards and two TDs. The junior was 8-for-15 for 164 yards passing as the Longhorns generated 334 yards of total offense.
A dozen penalties for 95 yards hurt Payson.
Conway appeared to break a scoreless tie just 2:07 into the game when he caught a 15-yard scoring strike from Cline. However, a holding penalty wiped out the touchdown and the opening drive stalled before the Sand Devils blocked a punt.
Another penalty also took a 2-yard scoring run by Cline off the board on the final play of the first half. But Mike Dominguez came on to boot a 24-yard field goal to send the Longhorns into the break with a 10-0 lead.
Cline’s 7-yard TD pass to Conway with 4:22 to play in the game also didn’t count because of a targeting call against the Longhorns. That resulted in an ejection. That player must sit out this week’s game.
Fortunately, Chance Zale raced 22 yards two plays later with 3:27 remaining to save the drive and give Payson an insurmountable 30-12 lead.
The Sand Devils scored in the final minute but the Longhorns recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to send the large crowd home happy.
Cline scored Payson’s first points of the season on a 4-yard run midway through the second quarter. He also dove into the end zone from the 2 to put the Longhorns ahead 17-6 late in the third quarter.
Shepard scored on a 13-yard run with 50.2 left in the third quarter to put the home team up 24-6.
Shepard said the key was the offensive unit’s ability to move the ball consistently, especially after intermission.
“Being able to shut their defense down and run the ball down their throats (was the key),” he said.
Robert Smith threw three second-half touchdown passes for the Sand Devils.
Payson didn’t have any turnovers. Page had three. Trevor Flores recovered a fumble by the Sand Devils. The Longhorns sacked Smith six times.
Payson travels to face Scottsdale Coronado at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Dons hope to bounce back after opening with a 62-14 loss at home against 4A Phoenix Arcadia.
Payson coach Bryan Burke couldn’t be more proud of the way his players responded in a penalty-filled game.
“We had three touchdowns called back,” he said. “A lot of teams don’t continue to generate points (when those things happen).
“Something about this group that is different from any other group is we’re resilient. There were a lot of times in that game where we could have thrown our hands up and could have been pointing fingers. There’s a lot of things that we could have fallen apart over. And we didn’t.
“That’s why I’m proud about tonight. We stuck together.”