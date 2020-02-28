A trio of Payson boys basketball players earned recognition on the All-3A East team in voting by coaches.
Junior Hunter Lee made the second team and seniors Trevor Flores and Will Howell were honorable mention.
Holbrook’s Eric Baldonado was voted region Player of the Year. Winslow’s Zachary Wagner was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year. Winslow’s Dustin Richard was voted region Defensive Player of the Year.
Snowflake’s Andy Wood was voted 3A East Coach of the Year.
Winslow went 8-2 to win the 3A East by one game over Blue Ridge (7-3). Snowflake and Holbrook tied for third at 6-4, with Snowflake winning the tiebreaker based on a better record in 3A games. Show Low finished 3-7 and Payson 0-10.