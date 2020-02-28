Three Longhorns were recognized on the All-3A East Girls Basketball Team in voting by coaches.
Sophomore Emmy Whaley made the second team and junior Autumn Cline and sophomore Trinity Glasscock were honorable mention.
Holbrook’s Madison Chappell was voted 3A East Player of the Year. Her teammate, Matehya Aberle, was named region Offensive Player of the Year. Winslow’s Kristin Wagner was voted 3A East Defensive Player of the Year.
Snowflake’s Joseph Clare was voted region Coach of the Year.
Holbrook finished 10-0 to win the 3A East, followed by Winslow (8-2), Snowflake (6-4), Show Low (3-7), Blue Ridge (3-7) and Payson (0-10). The Longhorns started three sophomores and two juniors.
