It took Jesse Conway just 12 seconds to break a scoreless tie.
He added two more touchdowns to his 90-yard return of the opening kickoff and was a key reason that Payson’s football team dominated visiting Chinle 59-0 on Friday night.
Conway ran for a 20-yard TD and returned an interception 60 yards for another touchdown.
But the senior wasn’t the only Longhorn enjoying a big night as Payson improved to 4-1 with its third shutout of the season.
Trevor Cline threw two touchdown passes and ran for an 85-yard TD. He hit Porter Flake with a 40-yard touchdown pass and connected with Trevor Flores on a 21-yard scoring strike.
The Longhorns scored six touchdowns in the first half and led 46-0 at the break, which mercifully started a running clock. Coach Bryan Burke was able get his reserves playing time.
The Longhorns also got a safety and a 43-yard field goal from Mike Dominguez, who was also 6-for-7 kicking extra points. Dominguez lined up for another PAT in the third quarter but Flores, the holder, wound up trying for a two-point pass that fell incomplete.
Conway’s pick six was one of five interceptions by the Longhorns. Chandler Bunting picked off two passes and Flores and Kyle Shepard came up with one each.
A sixth interception by Kai Rich was wiped out by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
It was one of 11 penalties for 120 yards for Payson. Penalties were the only real negative for the Longhorns. But it was nothing unusual for a team averaging 11 flags a game.
Fortunately for the Longhorns and their fans, there were so many positive plays that the penalties didn’t matter.
