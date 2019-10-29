Payson jumped three spots in the 3A state football rankings following last week’s big win at Winslow.
The Longhorns (8-1) stand at No. 13 entering Friday’s 7 p.m. season finale at home against No. 6 Blue Ridge (7-2).
Payson carries a 4-0 3A East record into the showdown. Blue Ridge is tied with No. 4 Snowflake (7-2) at 3-1.
A win over the Yellow Jackets would wrap up the Longhorns’ first region championship in 11 years and move them higher in the rankings that determine the seeding for the state tournament.
If the season ended today, the Longhorns would open the playoffs at Snowflake. Payson handed the Lobos one of their two losses and sports a better record than Snowflake, but is ranked nine spots lower because of the strength of schedule. The Longhorns have played the third easiest and Snowflake the 13th hardest, according to the rankings.
It’s unclear exactly how far the Longhorns can move up in the final rankings with a win, but they’d have to jump all the way to No. 8 to play a home game in the opening round of the playoffs on Nov. 8. That’s unlikely. The highest they’ve moved in one week is four spots from No. 20 to No. 16 following the win over then-No. 4 Snowflake. Expect them to move at least two spots to No. 11 with a victory, but winding up in the top 10 will be difficult.
If they moved to No. 11 and Blue Ridge remained No. 6, which is possible, the Longhorns would travel to Lakeside for a rematch with the Yellow Jackets.