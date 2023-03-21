Monday, March 20
Baseball
Globe at Payson, 6 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Veritas Prep at Payson, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Baseball
Show Low at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball
Show Low at Payson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Beach Volleyball
Fountain Hills at Payson, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Desert Mountain, 4 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Baseball
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Show Low, Fountain Hills, Holbrook at Chaparral Pines, Payson, 2 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Track
Payson at Chandler Rotary Invitational
Monday, March 27
Beach Volleyball
Mountainside at Payson, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Baseball
Payson at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Beach Volleyball
Mohave at Payson, 4 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Scottsdale Christian, Scottsdale Prep at McCormick Ranch, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Winslow at Payson, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Baseball
Payson at Estella Foothills Wolves Classic
Softball
Payson at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Baseball
Payson at Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic
Beach Volleyball
Notre Dame Prep at Payson, 4 p.m.
Golf
Payson at Kingman Academy Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs
Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Payson at Estella Foothills Wolves Classic
Monday, April 3
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Flagstaff, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Golf
Payson, Queen Creek American Leadership Academy, Gilbert Christian at Trilogy Golf at Power Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Baseball
Payson vs. San Tan Foothills at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 3 p.m.
Track
Payson at Frosh Olivier Invitational and Dutch Decathlon at Brophy Sports Campus
Thursday, April 6
Baseball
Payson at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Track
Payson at Blue Ridge Invitational
Friday, April 7
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Mesquite, 5 p.m.
Softball
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Baseball
Payson at Snowflake, 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Flagstaff Coconino, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Fountain Hills, 4 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Snowflake, Scottsdale Christian, Valley Christian at Payson Rim Club, 2 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Track
Payson Bubba Nielsen Classic
Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Baseball
Payson at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Anthem Prep, Yuma Catholic, Scottsdale Christian at Orange Tree, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Ironwood American Leadership Academy at Payson, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Round Valley, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Track
Blue Ridge, Payson at Blue Ridge Frank Girardi Relays
Wednesday, April 19
Baseball
Payson at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
Holbrook at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball
Holbrook at Payson, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Track
Payson at Winslow Invitational
Payson at Marauder Late Qualifier
Saturday, April 22
Softball
Ironwood American Leadership Academy at Payson, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Golf
Payson, Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake at White Mountain CC, 2 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Golf
Payson at White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain CC
Track
Payson at Seton Catholic Last Chance