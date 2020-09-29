Subject to change without notice. Number of spectators may be limited at games/meets this season. All times p.m. unless noted. PHS denotes Payson High School.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

Cross Country

At Valley Christian Inv.

Boys Soccer

At Camp Verde, 4

Girls Soccer

Show Low at PHS, 4

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

Volleyball

Holbrook at PHS, 6

THURSDAY, Oct. 1

Cross Country

At Desert Twilight Festival

Boys Soccer

Ash Fork at PHS, 4

Girls Soccer

At Camp Verde, 4

Swimming

At Bradshaw Mountain, 4

Volleyball

At Winslow, 6

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Cross Country

At Desert Twilight Festival

Football

Blue Ridge at PHS, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Girls Soccer

At Snowflake, 4

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

