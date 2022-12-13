Payson Varsity Winter Sports Schedule by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anderson Hatch eyes his options as he nears the basketball while a Phoenix Bourgade Catholic defender reaches in going for the steal. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At home unless notedAll PM unless notedWednesday, Dec. 14Girls BasketballCoolidge, 6Boys BasketballCoolidge, 7:30WrestlingPHS, QC-ALA, Holbrook, San Tan Foothills at Snowflake, 4Friday, Dec. 16Girls BasketballLonghorn Winter StampedeWrestlingMountain View DualsSaturday, Dec. 17Girls BasketballLonghorn Winter StampedeWrestlingMountain View DualsTuesday, Dec. 20Boys BasketballPima CC Christmas TournamentWednesday, Dec. 21Boys BasketballPima CC Christmas TournamentThursday, Dec. 22Boys BasketballPima CC Christmas TournamentFriday, Dec. 23Boys BasketballPima CC Christmas TournamentWednesday, Dec. 28Girls BasketballChandler Prep New Years ClassicThursday, Dec. 29Girls BasketballChandler Prep New Years ClassicFriday, Dec. 30Girls BasketballChandler Prep New Years ClassicWrestlingMile High ChallengeSaturday, Dec. 31WrestlingMile High ChallengeWednesday, Jan. 4WrestlingPHS, Cool., Mog. at Show Low, 4Tuesday, Jan. 10Girls BasketballShow Low, 6Boys BasketballShow Low, 7:30Wednesday, Jan. 11WrestlingPHS, Lake Havasu at Coconino, 4Friday, Jan. 13Girls BasketballSnowflake, 6Boys BasketballSnowflake, 7:30WrestlingDoc Wright at WinslowSaturday, Jan. 14WrestlingDoc Wright at WinslowMonday, Jan. 16Girls BasketballGlobe, 6Boys BasketballGlobe, 7:30Wednesday, Jan. 18WrestlingSan Tan Foothills, Snowflake, 4Thursday, Jan. 19Girls BasketballAt Blue Ridge, 6Boys BasketballAt Blue Ridge, 7:30Tuesday, Jan. 24Girls BasketballWinslow, 6Boys BasketballWinslow, 7:30Wednesday, Jan. 25WrestlingPHS, Combs, Florence at Apache Junction, 4Friday, Jan. 27Girls BasketballAt Holbrook, 6Boys BasketballAt Holbrook 7:30WrestlingTim Van Horn InvitationalSaturday, Jan. 28Girls BasketballAt Show Low, 6Boys BasketballAt Show Low, 7:30WrestlingTim Van Horn InvitationalTuesday, Jan. 31Girls BasketballAt Snowflake, 6Boys BasketballAt Snowflake, 7:30Friday, Feb. 3Girls BasketballBlue Ridge, 6Boys BasketballBlue Ridge, 7:30Wednesday, Feb. 8Girls BasketballAt Winslow, 6Boys BasketballAt Winslow, 7:30Thursday, Feb. 9Girls BasketballHolbrook, 6Boys BasketballHolbrook, 7:30End of regular season Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back