Payson volleyball 3-1 since taking 3rd in tourney by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Sep 14, 2022

Payson beat Florence 3-0 in volleyball at Wilson Dome on Monday, Sept. 12 to win for the third time in four games since finishing third in the Longhorn Invitational it hosted.Payson won 3-0 at Chino Valley on Sept. 6, lost 3-1 at Fountain Hills on Sept. 7 and won 3-1 at home against Camp Verde on Sept. 8.Payson carried a 3-2 record in games counting in the rankings into a rematch at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Horns were scheduled to play at Rancho Solano Prep on Thursday, Sept. 15.The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against Show Low at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with the freshman game at 4:30 and JV at 5:30.