The volleyball team hosts 15 schools in the Payson Invitational today-Saturday.
The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the PHS volleyball program.
Play begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Joining the Longhorns in the tournament are: 6A school Tolleson Union; 5A schools Gilbert and Gilbert Higley; 4A school Apache Junction; 3A schools Florence, Ganado, Safford, Show Low, Wickenburg and Winslow; and 2A schools Camp Verde, Flagstaff Northland Prep, Miami, San Manuel and Wellton Antelope Union.
Contact the reporter at