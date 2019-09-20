Volleyball Serve

Natallia Rhoda serves the ball against Sedona Red Rock earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The volleyball team hosts 15 schools in the Payson Invitational today-Saturday.

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the PHS volleyball program.

Play begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Joining the Longhorns in the tournament are: 6A school Tolleson Union; 5A schools Gilbert and Gilbert Higley; 4A school Apache Junction; 3A schools Florence, Ganado, Safford, Show Low, Wickenburg and Winslow; and 2A schools Camp Verde, Flagstaff Northland Prep, Miami, San Manuel and Wellton Antelope Union.

Contact the reporter at

kmorris@payson.com

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you