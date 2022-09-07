Payson’s volleyball team finished third in the Longhorn Invitational it hosted on Sept. 2-3.
The Longhorns went 7-2 in results reported.
On Sept. 2, Payson beat Cottonwood Mingus 3-0, Joseph City 2-1, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 3-0 and Flagstaff Northland Prep 2-1.
On Sept. 3, the Longhorns beat Arizona Lutheran 2-0, lost 2-0 to Anthem Boulder Creek, beat Arizona Lutheran Academy again, lost to Boulder Creek again and beat Phoenix Horizon Honors in the third-place match.
Robyn Wilson was voted Most Valuable Player by coaches from all the tournament teams.
The Longhorns then returned to regular season action with a 25-22, 25-7, 25-21 win at Chino Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to improve to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in games counting in the rankings. They were scheduled to host Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Camp Verde on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Payson remains at home for a Monday, Sept. 12 game against Florence. The freshman game is at 4:30, junior varsity at 5:30 and varsity at 6:30.
The Longhorns hit the road for a rematch with Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and play at Rancho Solano Prep on Thursday, Sept. 15 before opening 3A East Region play with homes against Show Low on Sept. 20 and Snowflake on Sept. 21.
