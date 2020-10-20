Payson bounced back from its homecourt loss to No. 3 Snowflake to win at Holbrook 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 in a 3A East game on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Longhorns (7-2 overall, 4-1 3A East), No. 8 in 3A in Friday’s 3A rankings, face a busy week with three games in three days starting tonight in Wilson Dome with a 3A East game against Winslow at 6 p.m. tonight (freshman 4, JV 5). Payson won 3-0 in Winslow on Oct. 1.
Payson hosts Fountain Hills in a non-region game on Wednesday at the same times in a rematch of a 3-0 Fountain Hills victory over the Longhorns at Fountain Hills on Sept. 25.
The Longhorns travel to Blue Ridge for a 3A East game on Thursday. Payson snapped a seven-game 3A East losing streak against Blue Ridge dating back to 2016 at Wilson Dome on Oct. 6.
Interestingly, both Payson losses and all seven wins came in straight sets.