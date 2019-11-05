They learned they were 3A East Region champions for the first time in 11 years inside a quiet locker room on Friday night.
Nobody celebrated.
No, disappointment lingered following a 19-16 loss to visiting Blue Ridge that snapped the Longhorns’ six-game winning streak and denied Payson a perfect 3A East record.
But the Longhorns’ 4-1 mark proved enough to leave them in a three-way tie for first with the Yellow Jackets and Snowflake. Payson finished on top thanks to tiebreaker criteria. All three teams went 1-1 against each other, but Blue Ridge was eliminated based on its .750 winning percentage in 3A games, which is the second tiebreaker. The Yellow Jackets went 6-2 in 3A games, beating a pair of 2A opponents in an 8-2 campaign. Snowflake and Payson went 8-2 in 3A games, an .800 win percentage.
So the tiebreaker for first then came down to just Payson and Snowflake and since the Longhorns beat the Lobos 34-33 in overtime, they won the head-to-head tiebreaker and the title.
Payson slipped two spots to No. 15 in the final 3A rankings and travels to face No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy (9-1) in the first round of the state playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday.
It’s Payson’s first playoff appearance since 2016.
Things started great for the Longhorns, as Porter Flake recovered a Blue Ridge fumble at the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line on the opening kick return. But the home team failed to capitalize as a 44-yard field goal attempt just 1:24 into the game missed the mark.
And things got worse from there for Payson.
The Yellow Jackets sacked Trevor Cline in the end zone for a safety with 4:36 left in the opening quarter and Damon Mitchell returned the ensuing kick 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 9-0.
And Blue Ridge led 16-0 with 8:14 to play in the first half when the Jackets recovered a Payson fumble from punt formation in the end zone for a touchdown.
But the Longhorns’ defense didn’t allow a point all game and came up with some big fumble recoveries to help the offense storm back in the second half.
Payson drove 58 yards in 5:35 with the opening possession of the second half, scoring on a 20-yard pass from Cline to Trevor Flores with 6:25 left in the third quarter. A two-point run failed.
Mike Dominguez booted a 25-yard field goal 2:45 later with 3:40 left in the third quarter on a drive set up by a Travis Christianson fumble recovery at the Blue Ridge 38-yard line.
Kyle Shepard’s fumble recovery at the Blue Ridge 37 set up Payson’s final touchdown 3:45 after the field goal. The Longhorns took advantage, driving 63 yards with Cline running in from the 2 to tie it 16-16 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Payson forced a punt with 9:38 to play and the Horns drove from their 46 to the Blue Ridge 22 before a 40-yard field goal attempt on fourth and 2 with 6:54 left was short.
The visitors drove to the Payson 2-yard line before settling for a 21-yard field goal by London with 1:36 left that proved to be the winning margin.
Payson couldn’t pick up a first down and a pass fell incomplete on fourth and 9 from the Payson 36. Blue Ridge took over with 1:03 to play. London took a knee three times and Payson used its final two timeouts.
The Longhorns got the ball back via a punt on their own 13 with 8.0 seconds left and reached the Blue Ridge 45 in two plays before time expired.
Blue Ridge had three turnovers, losing three of its four fumbles. Payson had two turnovers, losing one of its two fumbles and throwing an interception. Both teams had five penalties.
