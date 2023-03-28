Wyatt Fulton went two-for-three with two RBI and Hunter Bowman and Nathan English both added two hits and an RBI as Payson beat visiting Globe 6-3 in baseball on March 20.
English doubled as the Longhorns pounded out eight hits.
Wyatt Fulton went two-for-three with two RBI and Hunter Bowman and Nathan English both added two hits and an RBI as Payson beat visiting Globe 6-3 in baseball on March 20.
English doubled as the Longhorns pounded out eight hits.
Kelten Taylor yielded three runs while scattering six hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six in pitching the first six innings. Tyler Wilson fanned two in one inning of one-hit relief.
Up nextThe Longhorns carry a 3-8 overall record into their next game at Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Payson, 1-6 in games counting in the rankings, then competes in the Goodyear Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic on Thursday, March 30-Saturday, April 1.
The Horns then play their annual game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick against San Tan Foothills at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. They return to region play at Show Low on Thursday, April 6 before playing their first home game in three weeks against Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
Snowflake 10, Payson 0Dexter Waterman and Tyler Wilson had Payson’s only hits in a 10-0 five-inning loss at Snowflake in a 3A East game at Snowflake on Friday, March 24. Brennen Bryant got the shutout for the Lobos, walking four and striking out two.
Waterman reached three times, also drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch.
The Longhorns committed six errors, which didn’t help starter Tyler Wilson or Cutter Landress, who both pitched two innings in the game stopped early because of the 10-run mercy rule. Snowflake committed two errors.
Getting startedThe Longhorns opened the season by going 2-2 in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic held Feb. 22-25. They beat Cortez 17-0 on Feb. 22 and Bisbee 6-5 on Feb. 25 and lost to Willcox 5-1 and Phoenix Christian 8-5 on Feb. 24.
Payson then lost at Fountain Hills 19-1 on March 6, 6-4 at home against Chino Valley on March 7, 12-2 at Camp Verde on March 9 and 6-2 at home against Florence on March 13.
Payson lost at home against Winslow 14-1 in the 3A East opener on March 17.
Remaining home games also include: Snowflake (April 10), Blue Ridge (April 13), Ironwood American Leadership Academy (2:30 p.m. April 15), Show Low (April 17) and Holbrook (April 20). All are at 6 p.m. unless noted.
The Longhorns close the regular season at Phoenix Northwest Christian on April 22.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.