A Longhorn gets back to first base on a pickoff attempt by Chino Valley in a 6-4 win by the Cougars on March 7.

 DJ Craig

Wyatt Fulton went two-for-three with two RBI and Hunter Bowman and Nathan English both added two hits and an RBI as Payson beat visiting Globe 6-3 in baseball on March 20.

English doubled as the Longhorns pounded out eight hits.

