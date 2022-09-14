Payson wins three of last four in girls soccer by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Payson’s goalkeeper breaks up an attack by Snowflake on Sept. 6. It was the Longhorns’ lone loss in their last four games. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson’s girls soccer team won for the third time in its last four games with a 9-1 victory over Sedona Red Rock at Rumsey Park on Monday, Sept. 12.The Longhorns improved to 3-3 overall.Payson is 1-0 in the 2A Central Region after a 4-1 win at Camp Verde on Sept. 8.The Horns closed August with a 3-1 triumph at Holbrook on Aug. 31 before suffering their only loss in the last four games at home in a 3-0 game against Snowflake on Sept. 6.Payson (4-5-1 overall) hosts Camp Verde in a rematch that won’t count in the region standings at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, before playing a rematch at Red Rock at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back