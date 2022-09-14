SCG v SF Goalkeeper Breakup

Payson’s goalkeeper breaks up an attack by Snowflake on Sept. 6. It was the Longhorns’ lone loss in their last four games.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson’s girls soccer team won for the third time in its last four games with a 9-1 victory over Sedona Red Rock at Rumsey Park on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Longhorns improved to 3-3 overall.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you