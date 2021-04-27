Payson’s baseball team carries a little momentum into the final week of the regular season.
The #25 (April 23 3A rankings) Longhorns beat #28 Whiteriver Alchesay 11-1 in Payson on April 21 and 18-5 in Whiteriver on April 23.
Payson (8-9) closes the season with three games over the next eight days, starting with a home game against #9 Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Longhorns then wrap things up with two 3A East games against #13 Snowflake at 1 p.m. on Friday and at home against those same Lobos at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4. That game is a makeup of the Tuesday, April 27 game postponed by a rainy forecast.
Snowflake needs to win both games as the Lobos enter the final week tied for first in the 3A East with Winslow at 7-3.
Show Low stands in third place in the region with a final record of 8-4, while Blue Ridge is 6-4 with two games remaining against Alchesay, which is sixth in the 3A East at 2-8.
Payson enters the final two region games 5-5 and in fifth place.
Payson 11, Alchesay 1
Mark Petefish went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead an eight-hit attack in a five-inning 11-1 mercy win at home against Alchesay on April 21.
Dexter Waterman also chipped in two hits, Logan Plain singled, walked twice and drove in two and Chance Hagler also drove in two. Easton Redford doubled and walked twice.
Jace O’Connor scattered four hits and two walks over four innings of one-run (unearned) pitching with five strikeouts. Plain pitched a hitless inning with two strikeouts.
Payson 18, Alchesay 5
Petefish had five of Payson’s 18 hits, including a home run and a triple, and drove in six runs. Jeremy Chavez contributed two doubles among his three hits. Waterman and Logan Plain both added two hits and three RBI. Chance Hagler and Caleb Marinelli both had two hits and an RBI.
Plain limited the Falcons to one hit, no walks and no runs with seven strikeouts in four innings and combined with Hagler on a strong pitching performance.