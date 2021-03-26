Payson’s baseball team beat visiting Holbrook 11-4 in the 3A East Region opener on a cold and rainy Tuesday night, March 23.
The Longhorns improved to 2-3 with their second win in three games following an 0-2 start. They’re only loss in the three most recent games was 5-4 in a 10-inning marathon at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22.
Payson was set to host San Tan Foothills (1-4) in a non-region game on Thursday, March 25 before wrapping up a four-game week with a 3A East rematch at Holbrook at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
They play just two games next week, both against Blue Ridge (2-0, 1-0 3A East). They play at Blue Ridge on Tuesday, March 30 and host the Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
Payson 11, Holbrook 4
Payson (2-3, 1-0 3A East) scored 11 runs with just five singles off a trio of Holbrook (0-2, 0-1 3A East) hurlers.
But Longhorn batters drew eight walks and Holbrook committed four errors, resulting in seven unearned runs.
Jeremy Chavez, Tyler Wilson and Logan Plain combined to fire a two-hitter with no earned runs. Payson committed two errors.
Chavez struck out five Roadrunners over three hitless innings, walking one. Wilson scattered two hits and three walks over three innings. Plain fanned the side, walking two in one inning.
Camp Verde 5, Payson 4 (10)
Chance Hagler delivered three hits and Logan Plain and Tyler Wilson two each to lead Payson’s 10-hit attack at Camp Verde on Monday, March 22.
Jace O’Connor started and scattered four hits and struck out four over four innings. Chance Hagler worked the final 5 1/3 innings, yielding three hits while fanning seven.
Both teams committed four errors.