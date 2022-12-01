Payson's wrestling team opened the season in a tight battle at Poston Butte on Tuesday (Nov. 29),
The host Broncos prevailed in 45-36 decision by winning eight of the 14 weights, with seven of those wins earning the maximum six points — four pins and a forfeit.
All six Longhorns who triumphed, pinned their opponents, as Samuel Hogue (106), Gage Palace (126), Dillon Gressley (138), Ayden Ormand (165), Jimmy Johnson (190) and Carlos Rodriguez (215) Payson won three straight weights sandwiched around a Poston Butte forfeit win, to leave the visitors within three points, 36-39, heading into the final match, where Robert Gaitan ended it with a pin for the home team.
Poston Butte 45, Payson 36
106 – Samuel Hogue (P) d. Isaiah Bautista 2:53;
113 – Andrew G-Williams (PB) d. Hunter Bramlett 5:43;
120 – Shevy Landis-Ku (PB) d. John Avery 3:41;
126 – Gage Palace (P) d. Codey Zillmer 2:20;
132 – Rickey Aguilar (PB) d. Henry Winston 2:52;
138 – Dillon Gressley (P) d. Ashton Mercado 2:20;
144 – Mitch Parrish (PB) d. Cyris Altenreid 11-6;
150 – Armando Herring (PB) d. Clayton Fitzhugh 3:59;
157 – Benjamin Cardenas (PB) d. Angel Rodriguez :47;
165 – Ayden Ormand (P) d. Michael Collins 4:47;
175 – Jason Santiago (PB) forfeit;
190 – Jimmy Johnson (P) d. Nathan Henderson 2:15;
215 – Carlos Rodriguez (P) d. Kadin Stambaugh :49;