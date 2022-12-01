WRS-Caleb Osier 01-12-22

Caleb Osier wrestles on Jan. 12, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson's wrestling team opened the season in a tight battle at Poston Butte on Tuesday (Nov. 29),

The host Broncos prevailed in 45-36 decision by winning eight of the 14 weights, with seven of those wins earning the maximum six points — four pins and a forfeit.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you