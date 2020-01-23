Show Low boasts one of the premier Division 3 wrestling programs in the state.
The Cougars have finished among the top four teams in the state each of the last five seasons, winning the state championship in 2017.
Dual victories over the Cougars have been hard to come by for Payson in recent years.
But the Longhorns changed that on Wednesday, traveling to Show Low and beating their Div. 3 Section 4 rival 40-36.
Payson was trailing 30-28 with three matches remaining, freshman Jimmy Johnson and junior Soto Sellis recorded back-to-back pins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, to put the Longhorns ahead 40-30 and seal the victory.
“This is a dual that has been marked on the calendar all year,” said Payson coach Mito Mendivil. “One of our goals this year was to beat Show Low and for our guys to come together and get a win was great.”
Show Low went 6-3 in contested matches.
But the Cougars forfeited at four weights, while Payson didn’t have a wrestler at just one weight (285). So the Longhorns had a 24-6 lead in those five weights.
“They had some forfeits but having 13 weight classes filled paid dividends in the end,” Mendivil said.
It’s similar to how the Longhorns beat Mogollon despite going 1-7 in actual matches. The Mustangs forfeited at six weights, giving Payson 36 points just by sending a wrestler onto the mat.
Another key was the way some Longhorns stayed off their backs and prevented some of Show Low’s best wrestlers from scoring six points.
“We didn’t give up the bonus points against their best guys,” Mendivil said. “Alex Leos lost 11-4 to Tanner Fellows at 120 and Ely Keeney lost to Conner Schweigert 11-9 at 126.”
Show Low led 24-0 when Troy Daniels won by major decision at 138 to get the Longhorns on the board.
Rayden Roszko (145), Daltin Stockon (160), Salvador Sellis (170) and Travis Christianson (182) all won by forfeit for Payson.
Christianson, Perez 4th
Christianson was coming off a fourth-place finish in the 56th Annual Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow on Jan. 17-18.
Jaeden Perez finished fourth in the girls tournament at 110. It was the inaugural girls tournament.
Van Horn today and Saturday
The 21-team Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational will also feature a girls division for the first time.
The fundraiser for Payson’s wrestling program is today and Saturday in Wilson Dome. Wrestling starts at 11 a.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per day for adults, $4 for students, with children 5-and-under free.
The third- and fifth-place matches for the boys and the first- and third-place matches for the girls are set for 3 p.m. Saturday. The boys championship matches are at 5 p.m. under the spotlight.