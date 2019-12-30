Payson’s wresting team competed in the 31st Annual Marana Mt. View Duals on Dec. 20-21.
Ely Keeney went 7-2 to finish third at 132 pounds. Rayden Roszko finished fourth at 145 pounds and Travis Christianson finished fourth at 182.
The only dual result available is a 48-30 loss to Safford. The Bulldogs won eight of the 10 weights contested, with Keeney (pinned Ray Granados in 1:10 at 132) and Roszko (pinned Braxon Young in 1:49 at 145) winning for Payson. Three Longhorns — Wyatt Ashton (126), Itzak Tanenhaus (138) and Samuel Stockman (152) — won by forfeit.
Payson opens the 2020 portion of their schedule in the Mile High Challenge in Prescott Valley Jan. 3-4. Payson is home for the first time this season against four other teams — Flagstaff, Fountain Hills, Gilbert Mesquite and another team — at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.