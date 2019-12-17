Payson’s wrestling team went 7-3 in the Mingus Mountain Duals on Dec. 6-7.
Travis Christianson went 10-0 at 182 pounds. Ely Keeney (132) and Rayden Roszko (145) both went 9-1.
The Longhorns beat Miami 70-12 and 66-12, Window Rock 48-21 and 63-12, Flagstaff Coconino on a tiebreaker in a match that ended 40-40, and a pair of teams featuring wrestlers from several schools, dominating Team Pirate 63-12 and Team Raider 51-14.
Mingus 45, Payson 36
Host Cottonwood Mingus won eight of the 14 weights to beat the Longhorns 45-36 on Dec. 11.
The match featured only eight contests, with six forfeits. The Longhorns went 3-5 in those matches, with Toby Gressley (138), Francisco Marquez (152) and Samuel Stockman (160) all winning by pin.
Rayden Roszko (145), Travis Christianson (182) and Salvador Sellis (195) all won by forfeit.
Payson didn’t have a wrestler at three weights — 106, 113 and 285.
The Longhorns return to action in the Marana Mountain Duals on Dec. 20-21.