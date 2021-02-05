Patience has been the key this season for Payson High’s wrestlers.
The Longhorns return to the mat in Wilson Dome at 6 p.m. today against Poston Butte in their first match since Jan. 23 thanks to four consecutive postponements.
After the wait for the start of the delayed season, and news of a season cancellation then reversal, weather postponed more matches.
Then the Wednesday, Feb. 3 match at Ironwood American Leadership Academy was postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 23. It was to be an away match but will now be a home match at Wilson Dome.
It’s part of a busy nine-day period featuring five matches. The Longhorns visit Gilbert North ALA on Friday, Feb. 19, host Coconino on Saturday, Feb. 20, make up the Ironwood ALA match on Tuesday, Feb. 23, host Queen Creek ALA on Thursday, Feb. 25 in a makeup of the Jan. 30 postponement and host Cottonwood Mingus at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the makeup of a Jan. 29 postponement.
They’re off for five days until wrestling at Snowflake on Friday, March 5.