Youth Basketball
Kindergarten through eighth grade Payson boys and girls are eligible to participate in the Payson National Junior Basketball League.
The cost is $80 per student and includes eight games, a uniform, awards, and a picture package.
Evaluations take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Rumsey Park’s basketball courts. A draft is set for Nov. 2 and games start in December Volunteer coaches are needed.
For more information, visit payson-njb.sportngin.com or email payson@njbl.org.