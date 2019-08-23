The Payson Juniors quarterback scores a touchdown against Holbrook on Saturday as all three of the Payson Youth Football teams opened the season. The schedule continues with home games against Show Low at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Payson Youth Football season starts
- Keith Morris/Roundup
-
- 1 min to read
Keith Morris
