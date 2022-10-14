Note: This story may be updated
Payson’s won three games with late touchdowns the last two season.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 3:14 am
They tried that formula again tonight in Safford.
But quarterback Dexter Waterman was stopped at the Bulldog 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the Safford 8 with 21 seconds remaining.
The #27 Bulldogs ran one play to wrap up a 26-21 victory over the #8 Longhorns.
Caleb Marinelli ran for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Payson.
But Safford running back Monster Rios also had a big game, scoring three touchdowns. He ran for two and caught one of two scoring passes from Jojo Ruelas as the Bulldogs notched the homecoming night upset.
Ruelas hit Rios with a 76-yard TD pass on the game third play to give the home team the early lead.
Payson’s Hunter Bowman blocked a punt and scooped it up and scored to tie it with 5:56 left in the opening quarter.
But Rios scored on a six-yard run with 17 seconds to play in the first quarter. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
Marinelli scored on a five-yard run and Braden Tenney added the extra point to give Payson a 14-13 lead with 8:02 to play in the first half.
But Ruelas threw a 10-yard TD pass to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
Rios tacked on a 12-yard TD run with 4:47 to play in the third quarter. Sal Sellis blocked the extra point attempt, but Safford led 26-14.
Marinelli scored on a six-yard run on the firat play of the fourth quarter and Tenney’s kick left the Longhorns within five points.
But they came up just short with time winding down on their final drive.
Safford improved to 3-5. Payson fell to 5-3.
The Longhorns host #23 Fountain Hills in their final home game next week in a big 3A Metro East game and a renewal of the Battle of the Beeline rivalry. The Falcons entered tonight’s game 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Metro East. Payson is 2-1 in the region.
The Longhorns close the season at #37 Phoenix Christian on Oct. 28.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
