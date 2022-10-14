FBL v Az Luth Dexter Waterman run

Dexter Waterman, shown here running the ball against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran on Sept. 30, has led the Longhorns to multiple comeback victories with late touchdowns the past two years. He tried to do it again in Safford on Oct. 14, but was stopped short on fourth-and-goal from the Safford 8 as the Bulldogs held on for a 26-21 win.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Note: This story may be updated

Payson’s won three games with late touchdowns the last two season.

