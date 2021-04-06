Hatch leads PHS track
Connor Hatch won the 300 hurdles and ran on the winning 4x100 relay to lead Payson’s boys track team in the season-opening Joseph City Invitational on Friday, April 2.
The Longhorn girls finished third among 11 teams with 156 points.
Hatch won in a personal-record 45.14 seconds to lead Payson’s boys team to fifth place with 109 points. He also teamed with Trevor Cline, Hunter Stanfield and Hunter Lee to win the 400 relay in 45.64.
Zackary Ludtke finished second in the high jump (6-2). Stanfield placed third in the 100 meters in 11.87. Cline finished third in the triple jump (40-3.75).
For the girls, Faith Haught set a personal record (33-6) in placing second in the shot put.
Also finishing second for the Payson girls were: Robyn Wilson in the 400 (1:06.66), McKenzie Ball in the 3,200 (14:46.99). Wilson teamed with Emma Macnab, MaKenzie Brade and Claire Hancock to take second in the 4x100 relay in 54.13. Payson also finished second (4:42.73) in the 4x400 relay.
Joey Cailliau medalist
Joey Cailliau carded an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors and lead a balanced Payson golf team to victory in a three-team nine-hole match at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook on Thursday, April 1.
The Longhorns shot 146 to finish 46 strokes over runner-up Miami (192) in a match that also included Holbrook (227). Globe also participated but didn’t field a full team.
Payson’s top four golfers were within three strokes of each other as the Longhorns won for the third time in three multi-team events this young season.
Colton Justice finished second overall with 36, Levi Stonebrook (37) third and Joseph Lamorie (38) tied for fourth.
Will Hubbard finished seventh but his 47 wasn’t in the play-five count-four format.
Four of the five Longhorns improved their scores from their first match at Hidden Cove. The other, Stonebrink, matched his previous score.
Payson’s junior varsity also won with 215.
Rylee Adolph finished first with 49, followed in second by Hunter Bramlet (52). Elena Jelinek shot 55 and Jaxon Rhodes 59.
Howard-Harder win
Brett Howard and Danny Harder combined for a net 58.2 score and the championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Scramble at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, March 31.
Marty Letterman and Vince Stanley (61) finished second, followed by Dan Curry and Ron Fischer (61.4), Alex Armenta and Mike McKee (61.4), Ed Bossert and Tony Robles (62.4) and Ian Capper and Russ Thornell (62.6).
Letterman had the longest putt, sinking a 15-feet 1-inch shot on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dave Herbert (#2, 8 feet 6 inches), Herb Sherman (#5, 8-0), Thornell (#8, 7-10), McKee (#14, 5-9) and Gary Cordell (#17, 6-11).
Teasley 1st for Niners
Linda Teasley fired a net 30 to win the Payson Niners Women’s Nine-Hole Group season opening tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, April 1.
Debbie Vincent (32) placed second.
Betsy Schatz won closest-to-the-pin honors by driving to within 5 feet 8 inches on #6.