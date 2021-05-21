Payson senior Faith Haught won the discus and finished third in the shot put in the AIA Division 3 Track State Championships at Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.
Haught hurled the disc 123 feet 7 inches, beating runner-up Tucson Sabino sophomore Emerald Kwinn (116-3) by 7 feet 4 inches.
Haught threw the shot put 35 feet 10 inches.
Junior Isabella Spear competed in the shot put (28-6¼ feet) and discus.
Senior Autumn Cline finished 13th in the javelin (92-1).
Sophomore Robyn Wilson finished 16th in the 400 (1:02.42).
The girls finished 14th in the 4x100 (54.3), 4x400 (4:27.74) and 4x800 (11:11.49).
Sophomore Gabby Driver finished tied for 20th in the high jump (4-6).
Connor Hatch
leads boysJunior Connor Hatch finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (41.49) to lead the boys team.
Senior Trevor Cline finished 12th in the triple jump (42 feet).
The 4x100 finished 12th in 45.22.
Junior Hunter Stanfield 17th (19 feet 5¼ inches) in the long jump and senior Hunter Lee finished 19th (18-11¾).
Stanfield also finished 20th (118-9) in the javelin.