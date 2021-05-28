Kay Davis just keeps on golfing.
The 101-year-old Payson resident teamed with Betty Koch to shoot a net 64 and win the Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Hole Memorial Tournament on Tuesday, May 25 at Payson Golf Club.
The partner best ball event started in 1998 honoring the memory of Mary Henderson. A few years later, it was changed to honor all former members who are no longer living. Davis has won this tournament multiple times with different partners.
Jan Burns and Ann Adams made them earn the win, finishing one stroke back with 65.
Adams was closest to the pin on #5 (21 feet) and Karen Peterson (13-8) on #17.
The PWGA plays 18 holes every Tuesday at Payson Golf Club. If you are interested in joining the ladies, please stop by the pro shop.