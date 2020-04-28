Mike Anderson aced the 123-yard par-3 14th hole at Payson Golf Club during the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament on April 22.
Tim Ernst edged Jessie Smith on a scorecard tiebreaker to win the A Flight. Both carded 70. Dave Herbert and Lou Manganiello both shot a net 71, with Herbert finishing third on a tiebreaker.
Terry McFadden (62) won the B Flight, followed by Herb Sherman (66), Marty Letterman (67) and Dennis Schwebs (68).
Al Chittenden sank the longest putt of the round, finding the cup on No. 18 from 22 feet 3 inches.
Besides Anderson, other closest-to-the-pin winners were: Lindsey (No. 5, 7 feet 5 inches), Sherman (No. 8, 2-11) and John Calderwood (No. 17, 11-2).
Twenty-eight golfers participated, including new members Letterman, Ian Capper and Gary Cordell.
