Beach Volleyball-Ball

Payson hosts Fountain Hills in its only home beach volleyball match at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Rumsey Park.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson’s beach volleyball team hosts Fountain Hills for its only home match of the season at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Rumsey Park.

The players hope you come out and support them. There is no cost to watch the match.

The team’s two seniors — Emma MacNab and Emmy Whaley — will be honored before the contest.

