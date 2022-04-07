Payson's only home beach volleyball match Friday, April 8 by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Apr 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Payson hosts Fountain Hills in its only home beach volleyball match at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Rumsey Park. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson’s beach volleyball team hosts Fountain Hills for its only home match of the season at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Rumsey Park.The players hope you come out and support them. There is no cost to watch the match.The team’s two seniors — Emma MacNab and Emmy Whaley — will be honored before the contest. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back