Robyn Wilson tied for second in the high jump in the girls open meet at the 82nd Nike Chandler Rotary Classic on March 25-26.

The Payson junior cleared a personal record 4 feet 10 inches, tying Salpointe Catholic’s Gabriela Dabdoub for runner-up behind Snowflake’s Hailey Westover (5-2).

The meet featured elite, seeded and open divisions.

Wilson was the lone Longhorn to place in the top three.

Payson finished fourth in the girls 4x100 relay in 51.80.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

