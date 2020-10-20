They avenged one of their two losses this season.
But they won’t get a chance for a rematch with No. 1 Chino Valley during the regular season. That’ll have to wait until the postseason.
And that’s just fine with the Longhorns.
Payson beat visiting Round Valley 4-1 on Saturday to improve to 7-2 with its fourth consecutive victory.
The Longhorns stood at No. 3 in Friday’s 2A state rankings. The top four teams in the rankings host first-round games in the eight-team state tournament.
And that’s the goal for now for a young team dominated by juniors.
The higher they finish in the rankings, the more favorable matchup they’ll see.
So, they’ll try to keep winning with a home game against No 9 Sedona Red Rock (5-2-1) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, road games at North Valley Christian (0-6) on Oct. 23, No. 5 Snowflake on Oct. 28 and at home against Gilbert Leading Edge Academy (3-2) on Oct. 30.
Just making the tournament for the first time since 2014 would satisfy most teams. But not these Longhorns, who want another shot at Chino Valley after falling 2-0 in Chino Valley on Oct. 8.
Chino Valley carried an eight-game winning streak into Monday’s game against Rancho Solano Prep after opening with a 3-2 loss at Snowflake. The Cougars lead the 2A Central Region. Payson is second in the region.
It took the Longhorns time to get rolling against the Elks.
All four of their goals came in the second half after Round Valley took a 1-0 lead when the ball went off a Payson defender as the Longhorns tried to clear the ball out of their goal mouth in the first two minutes of the game. Ismael Urquiza broke the dam 2:22 after intermission to tie it.
Braden Tenney put the Longhorns ahead to stay with 19:23 to play. Esgar Reyes and Juan Hernandez tacked on goals and Jesus Hernandez came up big to goal once again. Only the one goal prevented Payson’s third shutout of the season.
Reyes said it just took the Longhorns time to get on the right page.
“We weren’t passing enough or shooting or anything,” said the junior. “We were just not getting together. Coach got us together and made us play better. That (first) goal got our momentum up and it just went from there and we kept scoring.”