WRS-Ironwood ALA Travis Christianson

Travis Christianson wrestles against Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Jan. 12, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Travis Christianson won the 190-pound championship in the Winslow Doc Wright Invitational on Jan. 14-15.

The Payson senior pinned Mesa’s Kaiden Cisneros in 3:15 in the title match.

Sal Sellis placed third at 175.

No other details were reported.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

