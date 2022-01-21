Payson's Travis Christianson wins Winslow mat crown by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Jan 21, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Travis Christianson wrestles against Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Jan. 12, 2022. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Travis Christianson won the 190-pound championship in the Winslow Doc Wright Invitational on Jan. 14-15.The Payson senior pinned Mesa’s Kaiden Cisneros in 3:15 in the title match. Sal Sellis placed third at 175.No other details were reported. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Travis Christianson Championship Sal Sellis Sport Kaiden Cisneros Mat Third Mesa Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back