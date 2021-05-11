Raci Miranda and Hailey Bramlet played catch for more than an hour on Saturday morning.
Well, they took a break to hit.
Quite a break.
Payson’s softball players spent most of their time in the opening round of the AIA 3A Softball State Championship batting.
Miranda simply dominated the Kingman Bulldogs, firing a five-inning perfect game at Payson High. The senior struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced.
Third baseman Rebekah Rice fielded the only ball the Bulldogs put in play, firing the ball to first baseman Bree Hall for the second out in the top of the first inning. Miranda mowed down the next 13 batters.
Yes, it was a perfect start to the postseason for the #3 Longhorns, who stampeded over the #14 Bulldogs 17-0 in a game stopped early because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Payson (18-3) hosts #6 Phoenix Northwest Christian (16-3) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
“That was excellent,” said Payson coach Curtis Johnson of the performance in the circle by his pitching ace. “She just did a great job. That was about as clean as you can make it.”
Johnson knows tight, low-scoring games likely await the Longhorns the rest of the tournament.
“That’s what you anticipate as you go deeper into the playoffs,” he said. “The games are going to get a lot closer and it could be one run. But having a pitcher who can lock it down when you need to is definitely a nice advantage to have.”
The Cal State Fullerton-bound Miranda impressed Kingman coach Craig Lee.
“That’s a Division I pitcher right there,” Lee said. “She’s legit. Her accuracy is tremendous, great velocity, movement – the complete pitcher for sure. I mean, gotta be one of the tops in the state.”
Yes, she has been in the state since taking over as the team’s No. 1 pitcher her sophomore year.
The Longhorns failed to get past the round of 16 in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. And last year’s tournament was canceled by the pandemic.
This is the first time Payson has reached the quarterfinals since losing in the state championship game three straight years from 2014-16.
And the Longhorns won’t be content with this quarterfinal berth. They hope to do something no previous Payson softball team has managed — win a state championship.
The perfect game wasn’t Miranda’s first and she wasn’t basking in the glow of her dominant performance after the game.
They’re on a quest.
“It didn’t feel different,” she said of the victory. “I don’t think any of us are going to feel different until we win state.”
The winner of today’s game advances to the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix against the winner of the #10 Tucson Tanque Verde at #2 Snowflake game. The final is at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 17 at the University of Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium.
Kingman entered the tournament 12-1, with the only blemish on its record an eight-inning loss at Wickenburg. The Bulldogs split two games with Wickenburg. The two teams tied for first in the 3A West, with Kingman claiming the tiebreaker based on conference record.
But the Bulldogs didn’t face a state tournament qualifier until Saturday. And it made for a long 4½-hour bus ride home.
Miranda went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a double, scored four runs and drove in a pair to pace Payson’s 15-hit attack.
Brinna Hall added three hits and three RBI. Bree Hall had two hits and two RBI. Hailey Bramlet tripled, singled and drove in a run and Ivy Woolwine doubled, singled and drove in a run.
“It’s very exciting,” said sophomore first baseman Bree Hall of reaching the quarterfinals. “We believe in ourselves and it’s fun.”
Bree Hall bats cleanup in the heart of the order, right behind Miranda. And she and her teammates have all contributed to the success this season.
“It’s a team effort for every game we’ve won this season,” Miranda said “It’s been everybody. Like, we have Bree Hall, she’s a huge bat. When I’m not on, she’s on. When she’s not on, I’m on. It’s just always good to have somebody else who’s real good with the bat at the plate so you can always rely on them.
“Just everybody else in the lineup. Our team’s just been great all season and we have everything it takes and we all know we can make a really deep run in the state tournament, it’s just going to matter if we all show up on the same day ready to play and I think that’s what we’ve been doing and what we’re gonna try to continue to do.”