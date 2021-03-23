Mark Petefish went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI to help power Payson (1-2) to an 11-1 five-inning baseball victory over visiting Coolidge on Friday afternoon.
Easton Redford was 2-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Chance Hagler scattered three hits over three innings with two strikeouts. He didn’t allow an earned run before giving way to Jeremy Chavez and Tyler Wilson, who each pitched a scoreless inning.
The Longhorns open 3A East play at home against Holbrook today at 6 p.m.