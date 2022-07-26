Hall of Fame tickets/nominationsThe Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame will induct both the 1999 baseball team and the 2001 golf team at its annual banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 1 for $100 each, which includes dinner.

And officials are accepting nominations for individuals deserving of being enshrined in the Hall. Aug. 1 is the deadline to submit a nomination to Athletics Administrative Assistant Gail Tabb at gail.tabb@pusd10.org. Fill out the form and return it to the PHS Athletics Office. Forms are available at https://bit.ly/PHS_HallofFame.

