Hall of Fame tickets/nominationsThe Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame will induct both the 1999 baseball team and the 2001 golf team at its annual banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 1 for $100 each, which includes dinner.
And officials are accepting nominations for individuals deserving of being enshrined in the Hall. Aug. 1 is the deadline to submit a nomination to Athletics Administrative Assistant Gail Tabb at gail.tabb@pusd10.org. Fill out the form and return it to the PHS Athletics Office. Forms are available at https://bit.ly/PHS_HallofFame.
Season ticketsSeason tickets are now on sale for Payson High School athletic events.
Family Season Passes for up to five family members are $150. An Adult Season Pass is $60, Student Season Passes are $40. Single game tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
A season ticket allows entry to all 60 home events including tournaments (excluding playoffs) for the 2022-23 school year for football, indoor volleyball, sand volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball and track. The boys and girls soccer games are played at Rumsey Park with no admission charged. The one home cross country meet is free and has traditionally been held at Payson Golf Club or Payson Event Center.
P.A. announcer
Payson High School Athletics is seeking a PA announcer for all home varsity football (5), volleyball (9), boys and girls basketball (18), baseball (9). The pay is $40 per event. Contact PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling at ryan.scherling@pusd10.org.