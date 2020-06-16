A total of 146 Payson High School student-athletes earned Arizona Interscholastic Association Scholar Athlete Awards for excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities for the 2019-20 school year.
Leading the way are AIA PHS Senior Male Scholar Athlete of the Year Porter Flake and AIA PHS Senior Female Scholar Athlete of the Year Sadie Hazelo.
Additionally, 13 PHS students involved in theatre were also recognized.
The volleyball, girls soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls basketball, softball, girls track and golf teams qualified as scholar teams.
See the June 12 Roundup for the story on five PHS Academic All-Americans.
Here are all 133 of the PHS scholar athletes recognized by sport. The list also includes 13 students participating in theatre, recognized as scholar activity students, bringing the total to 146:
Cheer (5)
Alexandria Gordon, Samantha Lehman, Emma Parker, Justyce Parker, Whitney Roberson
Football (8)
Zachary Cancasci, Trevor Cline, Dexter Waterman, Mike Dominguez, Connor Faust, Porter Flake, Conor Hatch, Rohan Smith
Volleyball (11)
Kylee Carnes, Chancie Deaton, Alex Hagen, Sadie Hazelo, Cadence Jacobs-White, Shelby McNeeley, Jody Rae Ramirez, Natalia Rhoda, Kourtney Rose, Mayzee Taylor, Emmy White
Girls Soccer (12)
Hannah Baca, Tara Boyd, Autumn Cline, Kayla Cline, Claire Hancock, Caitlin Harold, Kaydence Johnson, Lexi Lee, Autumn Lynch, Sage Mathews, Emma Paine, Landree Ryden
Boys Soccer (9)
Mike Dominguez, Adam Garcia, Hayden Gibson, Derek Griffith, Larry Griffith, Dalton Harold, Easton Redford, Jacob Roberts, Braden Tenney
Boys Cross Country (4)
Jacob Fitzhugh, Justin Keagan, Michael Cline, Matthew Kester
Girls Cross Country (3)
Lydia Schouten, Winifred Paine, McKenzie Ball
Wrestling (6)
Alex Leos, Ayden Ormand, Jacob Roberts, Itzak Tanenhaus, Abigail Christianson, Vogue Tanenhaus
Girls Basketball (8)
Autumn Cline, Kayla Cline, Arena Haught, Sadie Hazelo, Autumn Lynch, Emmy Whaley, Cadence White, Emmy White
Boys Basketball (8)
Hunter Ferguson, Porter Flake, Trevor Flores, Connor Hatch, Will Howell, Colton Justice, Jack O’Grady, Dexter Waterman
Baseball (6)
Dalton Harold, Tyler Parker, Wade Parton, Logan Plain, Easton Redford, Dexter Waterman
Softball (11)
Hailey Bramlett, Missy Chiccino, Bree Hall, Chanci Deaton, Kaydence Johnson, Abby Kiekintveld, Raci Miranda, Kara Percell, Rebekah Rice, Julia Sisson, Ivy Woolwine
Boys Track (14)
Lance Beckner, Michael Cline, Trevor Cline, Connor Faust, Jacob Fitzhugh, Porter Flake, Cole Goldman, Jordan Harger, Connor Hatch, Justin Keegan, Matthew Kester, Matthew McMinnimy, Seth Redford, Hunter Stanfield
Girls Track (25)
McKenzie Ball, Alyssa Boerst, Tara Boyd, MaKenzie Brade, Autumn Cline, Kayla Cline, Paige Creasy, Claire Hancock, Faith Haught, Shalee Heron, Jordyn Kile, Joslyn Lewis, Abigail Long, Autumn Lynch, Darby MacFarlane, Mya Mercado, Baylee North, Emma Paine, Winifred Paine, Landree Ryden, McKenzie Sarnowski, Lydia Schouten, Carmen Isabella Spear, Robyn Wilson, Cadence White
Golf (3)
Colton Justice, Kaitlyn Sexton, Joey Cailliau
Scholar Activity
Theatre (13)
Caitlyn Adams, Lyric Allen, Arianne Baer, Austin Bingden, Emily Cueto, Samantha Garr, Liam Jones, Nathaniel Kammerman, Syndi Lee, Cameron Middaugh, Ivy Moss, Marissa Ormand, Peyton Pedalino