Add another event to the list of COVID-19 cancellations.
Payson High School athletic director Rich Ormand announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2020 PHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony.
The event normally held the Saturday after the final regular season home football game of the season at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino just won’t happen.
“Because of the uncertainty of the times we will not be having a 2020 Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction,” Ormand said in an email.
Large gathering
“We simply have no way of knowing if we will even be allowed to have a function of that magnitude and a virtual one would not be a very good replacement,” Ormand wrote.
“If strict social distancing guidelines are still recommended at the time we would have our banquet, we would not be able to adequately accommodate those guidelines.”
Concerns for Tonto Apache Tribe
“I am also not sure the Tonto Apache Tribe could afford to sponsor the banquet this year due to having to be closed for so long amid this COVID-19 pandemic,” Ormand continued.
“They lost a lot of revenue for several months. We need to be respectful of their situation as well as they have been very generous to us. We don’t want to overburden them and their generosity.”
Full football season in question
“Usually we host the annual banquet on the weekend in conjunction with the last home football game of the season,” Ormand wrote. “As of right now we are being told we will have a fall sports season, although it is starting several weeks later.
“The hard truth is we are living day to day and our fall sports could be canceled at any moment due to COVID-19. There are also other factors, travel could be an issue if airlines begin limiting flights again etc.
“So, in the best interest of everyone’s physical and mental health we have decided to postpone the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame for one year.”