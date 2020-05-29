Now that the court case brought by Round Valley, Phoenix Northwest Christian and Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin is settled and the judge ruled in favor of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the schedules for the 2020 high school football season are out.
And the 3A East gets an immediate bump in credibility with Round Valley replacing Holbrook. Round Valley and the other two schools sued the AIA when its member schools moved them up to conferences with larger schools, citing safety concerns.
Round Valley had 400 students in the most recent count and protested moving up from 2A to 3A where most of the schools they’ll face have nearly double that many students. But the new system for football alignment is based on the success or failure of teams the previous three years, with the most recent season holding the most weight.
Round Valley went 11-2 and won the 2A state title last season after losing in the championship game the previous year and in the semifinals in 2017.
Holbrook struggled year after year in the region, going 0-13 in the 3A East and 3-24 overall the last three seasons. And most of those losses were blowouts. The school canceled three games in 2018.
So things will be different in the 3A East as the Longhorns face five consecutive challenges with no easy foes.
But what about the first half of the 10-game slate?
Only one of their non-region opponents remains the same as last year. Let’s look at the teams they’ll take on if COVID-19 doesn’t cancel the season.
The Longhorns open at home against Safford (8-3 and the No. 7 seed in last year’s 3A Playoffs) on Aug. 21. The teams haven’t met since the Bulldogs opened the 2016 and 2017 seasons with lopsided victories over Payson.
And the Horns get another chance to erase painful memories from the past when they play at Cottonwood Mingus (0-10 last year, moved down from 4A this season) on Aug. 28. The Marauders beat Payson 54-0 in Cottonwood in the last meeting between the schools in 2012.
Payson proved it knows how to put the past in the past when the Longhorns beat Page 30-20 in last year’s opener at home following a 42-21 loss up north in 2018. Page (4-6) visits Payson for a second straight season on Sept. 11.
The Horns travel to Ironwood American Leadership Academy (0-10) on Sept. 18 and Phoenix Bourgade Catholic (6-4) on Sept. 25.
Their five non-region opponents this season went a combined 18-33 (.353) last year, which tops the 11-39 (.220) 2019 record of last year’s five non-region opponents, none of whom made the playoffs.
A year ago, they went 4-1 in non-region games against Page, Scottsdale Coronado, Fountain Hills, Catalina and Chinle. The only loss cost them dearly when Fountain Hills surprised them 51-26.
After opening with a 30-20 win over Page at home, they destroyed Coronado on the road 51-0 before the homecoming loss to Fountain Hills. But they rebounded to post six straight wins. They waltzed past Catalina 48-0 on the road and whipped Chinle 59-0 at home, beat up Holbrook 62-16, edged Snowflake 34-33 in overtime, won 24-15 at Show Low and 28-21 at Winslow before closing with a 19-16 home field loss to Blue Ridge.
They tied Blue Ridge and Snowflake for first in the 3A East and won the region title on a tiebreaker.
Payson wound up with the No. 15 seed in the 16-team 3A tournament and lost at No. 2 Queen Creek ALA 49-13 in the opening round. Queen Creek ALA won the state championship.
In Trevor Cline, the Longhorns have one of the top returning quarterbacks in the 3A East. He was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Horns to an 8-3 record. Blue Ridge quarterback PJ London, the 3A East Player of the Year, also returns for his senior season.
All-state quarterback Tayvin Bevall of Round Valley has graduated.