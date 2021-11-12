Payson High School hopes to add beach volleyball to its sports options for female students beginning in spring 2022.
“I am getting a beach volleyball program started for the high school,” said former PHS varsity volleyball coach Desi Huff, who served as the Longhorns’ freshman coach this fall.
“I am so excited,” Huff said. “The girls are, too.
“Beach is the fastest growing women’s sport in the NCAA right now and Arizona is the first state to sanction beach as a high school sport. Other states do have high schools that compete in organized sand volleyball competitions but it’s pretty cool that Arizona has it sanctioned.”
Huff has started working to build a schedule for the spring 2022 campaign. It won’t include any home games because Payson doesn’t have a regulation beach volleyball court.
Yet.
“If we can schedule 12 games we are eligible to compete to play in the state tourney, but we don’t have a regulation sand court so we cannot host home competitions this (upcoming season),” she said. “We are currently trying to raise money to get started with the basics — things like jerseys and balls to start, and eventually our goal is to get a court built on campus.”
A FAN club serve-a-thon fundraiser benefiting beach volleyball is set for Nov. 15-16.
“The girls are finding pledges to sponsor them per serve or they can donate a flat rate,” Huff said. “These funds will help us get started for this upcoming spring season. The fundraiser is featured on our Instagram @paysonbeachvolleyball. People can email me at desirae.huff@pusd10.org if they are interested in sponsoring us.”
For the serve-a-thon, each of the girls attempt 50 serves. They hope to get people to pledge whatever they’re comfortable with for each successful serve. Or, they’ll accept a flat donation.
There are two Arizona High School Athletic Association divisions for beach volleyball — 1 for the largest schools and 2 for the smaller schools. Payson will compete in Division 2.
“Division 1 has 5A and 6A schools and Division 2 still has quite a few larger schools,” Huff explained. “Most of the schools are in the Valley and Tucson, and then we have (Flagstaff) Coconino and Flagstaff. We’re in an independent section for this (first season). We will be the first (school) in the East region to have a beach volleyball team. Beach volleyball is a high school sport not a club sport.”
Teams play best-of-five games with each team sending five two-girl teams out to play best-of-three games, with the first two sets ending when a team scores 21 points. If the teams split the first two sets, they play a deciding third set to 15 points.
The team with three winning pairs takes the match. So, they’ll have 10 girls playing, with two alternate girls who only play if there’s an injury or a player must drop out for some reason.