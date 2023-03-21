Payson and Winslow are fierce rivals on the softball field.
And great sports off the field.
The Bulldogs learned that when they were stranded in Payson and watched the Longhorns and Payson High officials step up to help.
“I wanted to take a minute and express our appreciation and gratitude for the help and support we received from the Payson High School softball team, coach Christina (Burke), the PHS athletic director (Ryan Scherling) and some family members of players (Shawn Romero),” wrote Winslow assistant softball coach Michael Branson on a social media post shared by the WHS Softball Booster Club.
“While driving to Chandler for a (Winslow High School) softball game, a rock hit and shattered the side window of one of our school vans forcing us to swap vehicles in Payson. Thank goodness no one was hurt, just a little freaked out.
“While we waited two hours for the replacement van to arrive, Payson High was kind enough to offer to help us in any way they could. We wanted to keep the girls busy and focused so we asked if we could use a field to warm up on, unfortunately the fields were all still snowed under. Coach Christina offered to let us use their gym to warm the team up and coordinated with Payson’s athletic director, who met us at the gym on his day out of the office to let us in and ask if we needed anything, water, snacks etc.”
The coach said the staff and players were touched by effort to help them.
“This was truly an amazing act of kindness from everyone involved,” Branson wrote. “We always talk about how small the softball world is, but yesterday we were reminded just how much of a family it really is.
“Payson was so accommodating and welcoming during our travel delay and I just wanted to take a moment and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for their hospitality and concern. Thank you again for everything you did to help us out. The world needs more of this and I thought it should be shared. We look forward to seeing you all very soon. Please feel free to tag the Payson Roundup newspaper, Payson High, Coach Christina and Shawn Romero so maybe they can see this post and how much it impacted our team and coaches.