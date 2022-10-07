Payson teammates celebrate with Chaz Davis after the junior point guard sank a three-point basket and a free throw with one second remaining to complete a rare four-point play and lift the Longhorns to a thrilling 55-54 win over Round Valley on Jan. 30, 2015.
Chaz Davis once hit a three-point basket and a free throw to complete a rare four-point play with one second remaining and Payson’s boys basketball team trailing by three.
The junior’s performance lifted the Longhorns to a thrilling 55-54 victory over Round Valley in Wilson Dome on Jan. 20, 2015.
The 2016 Payson High graduate doesn’t expect four-point plays from his players, but he expects them to compete.
Payson Unified School District recently hired the former PHS multi-sport standout as the girls basketball varsity head coach.
Davis starred on the basketball court, football field and track for the Longhorns.
Now the 25-year-old former PHS point guard is back in Wilson Dome leading the girls basketball program.
He’s looking forward to the challenge of trying to mold Payson into a winning program.
“I’m just really excited to be back in my hometown and leading these girls,” Davis said.
“I have very high expectations for what the team can do over the next couple of years.”
Payson has gone 2-38 in 3A East Region play the past four seasons. The Horns snapped a 26-game region losing streak last year, finishing 1-9.
Davis expects the Longhorns to win more than that. Of course, no team plans to go 1-9 or 0-10 as the Longhorns have over each of the last four seasons.
“You don’t show up to lose,” he said. “I think that’s happened over time, but there’s been a missing piece of the basketball puzzle and that’s excitement. There has to be excitement on the bench, on the floor and a ‘we’re going into battle,’ mentality.
“I want to bring energy and a competitiveness. Once you get those two things down, the game becomes really fun and the camaraderie comes out.
“That’s kind of what I’m bringing to the program — energy, competitiveness and camaraderie. We’re there to compete.”
The first official day of practice is Oct. 31. The first game is Nov. 29 at Chino Valley.
Coaching
Davis spent the last four seasons as the Gilbert North American Leadership Academy boys basketball varsity head assistant coach. He was also the junior varsity coach for three of those years.
The varsity Eagles lost to Coolidge 37-35 on a buzzer-beater in the 3A state quarterfinals last season. Coolidge went on to reach the finals, where the Bears fell to Chandler Valley Christian.
Davis at PHS
Davis played quarterback in football, leading the 2015 Longhorns to the playoffs. They lost in the opening round to eventual state champion Tucson Pusch Ridge.
He ran track, qualifying for the state meet in the 100-meter dash and helping the 4x100 relay finish fourth in the state his sophomore year.
But it’s basketball that he enjoys most and he could both dish out the ball and score.
And it was quite a final year for Davis, who led Payson in scoring (16.8), rebounding (7.5), assists (6.4) and steals (4.4) per game as a senior, with multiple school records for assists. He was selected to play in the Arizona Coaches Association Senior All-Star Basketball Game.
He went on a mission for his church after high school before earning a marketing degree from Arizona State. He joined Razor Thin Media while he was still in school and still works for the company started by his father, former Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Cameron Davis.
He married Bethany three years ago and they moved here in May. They welcomed their first child, daughter Rinsley, three months ago.